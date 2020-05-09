Suspect wanted in shooting death of 16-year-old girl in Northwest Dallas, police say

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jose Mancha-Solis for the first-degree murder of 16-year-old girl on August 15.

The Dallas Police Department has identified a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the Lakeside Apartments at 2510 Community Drive. The 16-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime or the location of Mancha-Solis to contact Detective Serra with the homicide unit at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com and reference case number 144241-2020.