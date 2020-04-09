Dallas police chief says she welcomes county DA's investigation of protest response

Chief Renee Hall said in a statement on Thursday the department looks "forward to answering their questions."

DALLAS — Just a couple weeks after the Dallas police chief rated herself a C- for her department's protest response, officials are taking another look at those actions.

A few months ago, Dallas police blocked demonstrators on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge.

Police arrested hundreds of people, but later let them go and charges were dropped.

In mid-August, the Dallas Police Department released an after-action report, now the Dallas County defense attorney is investigating whether officers were wrong to arrest peaceful protesters and if they used excessive force in some cases.

In a statement released Thursday, Chief Renee Hall said the department welcome's the DA's examination.

Hall's full statement:

“Of course, the Dallas Police Department welcomes and fully expected the District Attorney’s examination of the events in late May and early June. We will provide the After Action Report and the supporting documentation to his office and look forward to answering their questions.