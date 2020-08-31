Scooters get the boot: Dallas ends popular rentals due to 'safety concerns'

The Dallas Police Department said there were public safety concerns from residents, the city said.

Zipping around Downtown Dallas on a rental scooter will soon be a thing of the past after the city announced a halt to the program Monday due to safety concerns.

Scooter operators in the city will have to end operations by Wednesday and remove scooters from city streets by the "close of business" on Friday, Sept. 4, the city said in a news release.

“We have received complaints about scooters and would like to make substantial changes to the scooter program,” said Transportation Director Mike Rogers. “The changes will include public safety considerations so that the city may have safe modes of alternative transportation.”

Complaints included allegations that companies and riders were not adhering to the dockless vehicle ordinance and it posed a public safety issue, the city said.