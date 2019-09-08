DALLAS — Dallas police Chief Renee Hall has been on medical leave for a month and the city manager says he has no timeline for her return.

Many citizens and police officers wondering what is going on.

"We respect the fact that she is on medical leave but the city manager could have done a much better job communicating to the department and to the citizens of Dallas exactly what was going on,” said Sheldon Smith, with the National President Black Police Association.

Halls' boss, City Manager T.C. Broadnax told a local newspaper that he handled her absence poorly.

WFAA pressed Broadnax for answers about when the chief is expected to return.

Hall left amid a high crime rate which sparked rumors across the department.

“I don't respond to rumors and so again if you have read the Dallas Morning News. We will issue you a statement but again I am not going to respond specifically to that question. The chief will be back when the chief is healthy enough to be back,” Broadnax said.

Her leave began on July 10. The department says Hall had surgery for a health issue she learned about in January.

The city manager says he is respecting her privacy and says she will back.

"People want to know and you can't fault anyone for asking the question,” said Smith.

City Council Member Adam Bazaldua says he has been in touch with Chief Hall on some issues, but no one is saying if she is in the city of Dallas.

Meanwhile, First Assistant Chief David Pughes is acting chief and making all the big decisions for the department.

