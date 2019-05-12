DALLAS — City Manager T.C. Broadnax has responded to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's request for a crime reduction plan.

Johnson addressed a letter to Broadnax, stating he and the Dallas City Council have not received a “sufficiently clear explanation” from the Dallas Police Department about what is driving an increase in violent crime this year.

The mayor also said the crime rate in the city this year is "patently unacceptable."

Dallas is on pace to have at least 200 homicides this year. That is the highest rate since 2007.

Broadnax released a written statement Wednesday night, saying he will begin working with Police Chief Renee Hall on a plan.

"As the City Manager, I share the community’s concern and frustration about the rising crime rate. Chief Hall and the Dallas Police Department have implemented some important initiatives to fight these trends, but I don’t believe that it has been organized into a comprehensive citywide plan.

I will be working with the Chief to develop a crime reduction plan that we all can understand and embrace. I look forward to presenting this comprehensive plan and working with the Mayor, the City Council, and the Chief to ensure it will be a blueprint to drive change and make Dallas a model city for fighting crime."

The letter was sent to Dallas City Council members on Tuesday. Several council members said they were supportive of the mayor's requests.

"It's our job as elected officials to make sure that T.C.'s administration is doing an adequate job,” said Jamie Resendez, the council member representing southeast Dallas.

Johnson requested a “comprehensive written plan to reduce violent crime” by the end of the year.

