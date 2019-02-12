DALLAS — A man was shot and killed at the Deep Ellum DART station early Monday morning, DART police told WFAA.

Officials said officers responded to a shooting call around 12:20 a.m. at the DART station near Gaston Avenue and Good Latimer Expressway.

Both DART and Dallas police responded. Officers at the scene said that an altercation that started inside the train led to the shooting.

When the victim began to exit the train, he was shot in the head multiple times and killed, according to police.

The suspect then fled the area and is still outstanding. DART and Dallas police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

