HOOD COUNTY, Texas — The husband of a missing woman has been arrested in connection with her death after authorities found what they suspect are her remains, police confirm.

Edward Michael Pautenis, 59, was arrested Wednesday by Hood County Sheriff investigators and Texas Rangers.

He faces a murder charge and tampering with evidence, police say.

The charges stem from the investigation into the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Pautenis. She was reported missing on Oct. 20.

On Wednesday, investigators discovered human remains in Hood County.

Authorities say the remains will be sent to a forensic lab, where they will be processed for DNA so officials can confirm the identity.

Pautenis was taken into custody near the 2100 block of Ruth Smith Drive in Granbury.

As of Wednesday night, he is in custody as the Hood County jail, where he is awaiting arraignment.

“I’m glad to see this case move forward. My investigators have worked non-stop since Jennifer was reported missing and my hope is we give Jennifer’s family some type of closure on this terrible tragedy,” Sheriff Roger Deeds said.

