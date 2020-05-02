This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly.

The 21-year-old man accused of killing two women Monday at Texas A&M University-Commerce now faces a second capital murder charge in connection with the death of a Denton man on New Year's Eve.

Investigators were searching a Rowlett home in connection with the Monday slayings when they found evidence linking Jacques Dshawn Smith to the Dec. 31 shooting of Steven Daniels, according to Denton police.

Smith was arrested Tuesday on a capital murder charge in the shooting deaths of sisters 19-year-old Deja Matts and 20-year-old Abbaney Matts at an A&M-Commerce residence hall.

A toddler was also injured in the shooting.

RELATED: Police identify 2 women killed, toddler injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce

Smith had been previously arrested Jan. 27 after he was accused of using a frying pan and a lamp to assault Abbaney Matts in Garland. He threatened her with a knife during the domestic incident, police said.

He was released on bond Jan. 29, several days before the shooting at the university.

RELATED: Father of sisters who were killed in Texas A&M University-Commerce dorm room says they were best friends

Denton police have now also obtained a capital murder arrest warrant for Smith in connection with Daniels' death.

He is accused along with 23-year-old Jalin Hargrove and 26-year-old Earnest Rogers, Denton police say.

Denton officers responded to the shooting call around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 900 block of Cleveland Street. They found Daniels lying inside the apartment complex's gated parking lot near Eagle Drive.

Police said the evidence found in Rowlett connected Smith and the two others to Daniels' death.

Smith is in custody in Hunt County. Hargrove and Rogers are now in custody in Denton County.

More on WFAA: