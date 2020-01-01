A man died early Wednesday after he was shot shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve at an apartment complex in Denton, police said.

In a news release, police said a caller reported a shooting at 11:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Cleveland Street. Officers found a man lying inside the apartment complex's gated parking lot.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Police have not identified the victim, pending a family notification, and have no known suspects.

Investigators encouraged anyone with information to call the Denton police tip line at 940-349-8477.

