The aggravated assault trial continues Wednesday for a former Dallas police officer accused of repeatedly shooting into a car, killing a 21-year-old woman.

On the opening day of trial Tuesday, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented differing opinions of whether Christopher Hess was justified and reasonable when he opened fire on a vehicle at an apartment complex parking lot.

Hess, 42, is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting of Genevive Dawes. She died after the shooting.

Hess was one of the officers who responded to a suspicious person call Jan. 18, 2017, at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue in East Dallas where a black Dodge Journey was parked.

Dawes and Virgilio Rosales were asleep in the car, which had been reported stolen, court records show. Dawes' family said in court filings that the woman had bought it a month before not knowing it had been stolen.

The pair woke up when officers shined lights into the car.

Videos played Tuesday for jurors show Hess pull his squad car forward after Dawes starts reversing.

Then Dawes pulls the vehicle forward, hitting a fence before reversing again.

Prosecutor George Lewis said Hess fired "two distinct volleys of shots" at the vehicle. He said the officer was "totally unreasonable" and "totally unjustified."

Defense attorney Messina Madson said Dawes was using the vehicle to try to knock down the fence and escape arrest. She said the woman was "armed, aggressive and unwilling to be arrested."

Officer Zach Hopkins testified Tuesday that he believed Dawes knew there were officers trying to stop her when she started reversing.

"We were being extremely loud. There's no way they didn't know we were there," Gibson said.

