The Irving Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding out what happened to a woman they found dead in a dumpster Sunday.

Police said Monday they found the body of a 21-year-old woman inside a dumpster in the 2900 block of North Belt Line Road Sunday shortly before 1 p.m.

Investigators have identified her and are in the process of notifying next of kin. They are still investigating what happened to her.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Irving Police Department's 24-hour line at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 20-2621. Tips may also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.