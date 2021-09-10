Lawyers for Aaron Dean ask for another delay in trial

This is the latest development in the long road to get the case before a judge.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The defense team for the former Fort Worth police officer accused of killing Atatiana Jefferson says it may not be ready for trial because two experts they hoped to call as witnesses aren't available.

Because of that, Dean's defense team is asking for a continuance, essentially a delay in the trial.

The trial for Aaron Dean was set to begin on Jan. 10, 2022, with jury selection scheduled for the week before. But in a Dec. 7 court filing, attorneys for Dean said that two "essential witnesses" not only have previously scheduled commitments during the timeframe for the trial, but would also be unavailable in December to prepare for the trial.

This is the latest development in the long road to get the case before a judge.

After delays because of the pandemic, the trial had initially been scheduled to start this year in mid-November. It was postponed until after Nov. 29. A judge later scheduled it for the January date.

Then, on Dec. 1, Dean's attorneys asked for a change of venue because they felt he could not get a fair trial. Dean's attorneys argued that in Tarrant County there is "so great a prejudice against Mr. Dean that he cannot receive a fair and impartial trial in Tarrant County."

However, in another Dec. 7 court filing, the state objected to those calls for the trial to be moved, presenting sworn affidavits from former prosecutors and community leaders who said they did not feel that coverage of the case "has been inflammatory or prejudicial."

A judge has not yet ruled on either the request for the delay or the change of venue.

Dean is charged with murder in Jefferson's Oct. 12, 2019 death.

On that night, a neighbor had called police requesting a welfare check after he saw the door open at Jefferson's Fort Worth home.

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into the backyard. She grabbed her gun and had gotten up to look out the window when she was shot, police records show. Jefferson died at the scene.

An arrest warrant stated three times that Dean did not announce that he was a police officer when he walked around the house.

Dean did not give any statement to Fort Worth investigators on why he shot, officials said. In such investigations, it's common for a police officer to give a statement to investigators and to the internal affairs division of their police department.