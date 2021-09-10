Trial for former officer charged with killing Atatiana Jefferson gets new date

Dean is charged with murder in Jefferson's Oct. 12, 2019 death.

The trial of a former Fort Worth officer charged in the killing of Atatiana Jefferson will happen in January.

Dean’s trial had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot the 28-year-old Jefferson through a window during a late-night wellness check, but it was delayed.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, a judge set the new date for Jan. 10.

Court proceedings had been paused during the pandemic. Under the new timeline for the trial, motions will be heard on Dec. 6, 2021, and a jury will be seated on Jan. 4, 2022.

Dean is charged with murder in Jefferson's Oct. 12, 2019 death.

On that night, a neighbor had called police requesting a welfare check after he saw the door open at Jefferson's Fort Worth home.

Jefferson, 28, was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into the backyard. She grabbed her gun and had gotten up to look out the window when she was shot, police records show. Jefferson died at the scene.

An arrest warrant stated three times that Dean did not announce that he was a police officer when he walked around the house.

Dean did not give any statement to Fort Worth investigators on why he shot, officials said. In such investigations, it's common for a police officer to give a statement to investigators and to the internal affairs division of their police department.