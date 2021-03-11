Aaron Dean: Trial delayed for former Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home

Dean’s trial had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The trial has been delayed for Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in October 2019.

