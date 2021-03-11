x
Atatiana Jefferson

Aaron Dean: Trial delayed for former Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home

Dean’s trial had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The trial has been delayed for Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in October 2019. 

But Tarrant County court officials now say that date will only be a scheduling hearing and Dean’s case will not go to trial before Nov. 29.

