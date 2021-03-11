Aaron Dean: Trial delayed for former Fort Worth officer who shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home

FORT WORTH, Texas — The trial has been delayed for Aaron Dean, a former Fort Worth police officer who was charged with murder after shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a back window of her home while responding to a call about an open front door in October 2019.
Dean’s trial had been scheduled to begin Nov. 16, more than two years after he shot the 28-year-old Jefferson during a late-night wellness check at her mother’s house.
But Tarrant County court officials now say that date will only be a scheduling hearing and Dean’s case will not go to trial before Nov. 29.