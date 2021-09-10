Fort Worth City Council to proclaim October 12 'Tay Day' in honor of Atatiana Jefferson

Oct. 12, 2021 marks two years since Jefferson was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Tuesday marks two years since Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer.

The Fort Worth community is marking the day by honoring Jefferson. The Fort Worth City Council will proclaim Oct. 12 "Tay Day" as the first item on the agenda for Tuesday night's city council meeting. "Tay" was Jefferson's nickname to her friends and family.

In October 2020, Fort Worth City Council voted to rename a main thoroughfare in east Fort Worth from East Allen Avenue at Interstate 35 West to East Maddox Avenue at U.S. Highway 287 after Jefferson. The Atatiana Jefferson Memorial Parkway now runs near Jefferson's home.

This September, the city council also discussed designating a portion of I-35W frontage roads in Fort Worth in Jefferson’s honor. The city council adopted a resolution to do so in August, but no further action has been taken at this time.

Now-former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean shot and killed Jefferson in her own home in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, 2019 after a neighbor called Fort Worth police for a welfare check because of an open door at the home, according to officials.

Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when Dean walked into her backyard. According to police records, Jefferson grabbed her gun and got up to look out the window when she was shot.

Dean didn't announce he was a police officer when he walked around the house, according to an arrest warrant.

Dean resigned as an officer before he could be fired, according to police officials.

Dean's jury trial is expected to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Tarrant County, according to court records. A gag order is in place.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker tweeted about the anniversary of Jefferson's death Tuesday, saying, "This is an incredibly meaningful day for our community to honor her memory and lasting legacy, celebrate the life she lived, and send our continued prayers and support to her family and friends."

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the Jefferson family in its case against Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean and who is also running for Texas Attorney General, also tweeted about the anniversary of Jefferson's killing.

"Our community remains committed to justice for Atatiana," he wrote.

Over the weekend, a march led by Merritt that included cars and community members lined the streets of downtown Fort Worth as the group went from the Fort Worth Convention Center and down Commerce Street and Main Street.