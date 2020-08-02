DALLAS — Earl Lucas graduated from high school in 1988. His love for art shined at Booker T. Washington High School. He went on to college and graduated with an art degree as well.

Lucas is now the Chief Exterior Designer at The Lincoln Motor Company. He draws and designs cars for a living.

On Friday, he returned to his high school and spoke to students.

Booker T. Washington High, a magnet school in Dallas, is a school for performing and visual arts.

In the afternoon Advanced Placement Drawing class, he did a live drawing for students. He also gave them tips and tricks.

"Are you guys familiar with using baby powder with pastels?" he asked. "I'm going to show you guys that technique."

The young artists watched in awe.

"He can bring [his art] to life," said Jade New, a junior. "The fact that he is able to do what he loves gives me an opportunity to think maybe I could be doing something I love as well."

The students were not only able to see him draw, but they also got to see the cars he designed in the parking lot of their school.

"Keep drawing, keep drawing," said Lucas.

