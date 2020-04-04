The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the community as more people get tested each day.

During a news conference Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas is leading the nation in the number of drive-through test site lanes.

Abbott also stated that there are nearly 19,700 available hospital beds across the state to treat COVID-19 patients.

"The State of Texas is ahead of the curve to meet our hospital capacity needs in the coming weeks and months," Abbott said.

According to the latest numbers released by officials, North Texas has more than 1,800 cases of novel coronavirus and 35 deaths.

Top updates for Saturday, April 4:

New federal guidelines announced Friday recommend for Americans to wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Dallas County commissioners voted Friday to extend the local disaster declaration until May 20 in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Under the extended declaration, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has extended the stay-at-home order until April 30.

Changes will be coming to Texas grocery stores in the next few weeks. Walmart, Tom Thumb, Kroger, and Albertsons will be installing plexiglass sneeze guards at the registers. Read more changes here.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

More on WFAA: