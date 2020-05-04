The novel coronavirus has continued to spread throughout North Texas, with more than 2,000 cases reported across the region. More and more are getting tested, and as the results come back, the virus has been shown to be hitting younger people hard, even if they have no underlying health conditions.

Health officials announced two different deaths on Saturday, both involving a man in his 30s with no known underlying conditions. One was a Dallas man who had been critically ill at a local hospital while the other was a Haltom City man.

So far, at least 18 people have died from the disease in Dallas County, while the death toll stands at 11 people in Tarrant County.

Saturday afternoon, Dallas County officially surpassed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 when health officials reported that 94 additional people tested positive.

The updates brings the total case count to 1,015 in the county.

Even when the disease is not deadly, it can be excruciatingly brutal, 39-year-old Ben King told WFAA.

A perfectly healthy athlete before his bout with the disease, King didn't know if he would survive the virus.

“When it hits you, it hits you fast and it hits you hard,” King said. “Laying in that hospital bed the first two nights I really thought that I may not make it out of there.”

His wife Kristin, a former ICU nurse, saw first-hand how serious the symptoms can be at any age.

“His temperatures were so high, he could barely speak,” she said. “His body was just shivering from all the ice we were having to pack him down with. The pain was so excruciating, he couldn’t open his eyes. His headaches were so severe.”

Top updates for Sunday, April 5:

Dallas County reports 97 new cases

Dallas County health officials reported 97 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,112.

Of those that have needed to be hospitalized, 71% have either been over 60 years old or have had a known high-risk chronic health condition.

Diabetes is one such prevalent condition, with 28% of the county's hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from it, according to health officials.

2 new deaths reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County now has reported 418 total cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19, health officials announced Sunday.

That's 14 new cases and two new deaths since Saturday.

One of those who died was an elderly woman who had been a resident of the Heartis Arlington senior living center. She had been hospitalized since she became ill, health officials said.

The senior living facility has had a total of 12 positive cases, 11 among residents and one in a staff member, health officials said. They were placed under self-quarantine and being monitored by the county's health officials.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the department began an investigation at Heartis Arlington after officials were notified of a positive test in late March. Health officials said they then began to take certain measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

“Some residents were isolated, preventive and infection control measures were taken and we identified groups of people that needed to be tested, which included most of the residents and staff,” Taneja said.

An elderly Fort Worth man was the other victim of the disease, officials said. He had had underlying health conditions, according to officials. He died in a local hospital.

Health officials believe both the man and woman contracted the virus through community transmission.

About 60% of Dallas' ICU beds are occupied

More than half of Dallas' hospital beds are currently occupied, data from Mayor Eric Johnson's office suggests. Of the available ICU beds, 60% are occupied, while about 35% of hospital ventilators are in use.

A total of 19 hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers Saturday to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's office as part of a new requirement under new emergency regulations Johnson announced Tuesday during a news conference.

Two hospitals that reported on Friday did not send in new numbers Saturday.

Johnson says the data is meant to inform residents about the medical community's capacity to handle an expected increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Below is a list released by the mayor's office of the aggregated totals from 19 hospitals in the city:

Total beds : 5,148 Beds occupied : 2,671

: 5,148 Total ICU beds : 772 ICU beds occupied : 462

: 772 Total ventilators : 865 Ventilators in use : 302

: 865

Johnson's office noted that several hospitals reported increased capacity on Saturday and said facilities may be able to expand bed capacity if needed.

These are the hospitals that reported to the city on Saturday:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White - Uptown

Children's Health Dallas

Children's Health Our Children's House

City Hospital at White Rock

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

