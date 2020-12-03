Seven people across North Texas have received a "presumptive positive" or "positive" test results for COVID-19, officials say.

Now that the disease has made its way to North Texas, WFAA will be posting live updates here on Thursday as we receive new information on its spread.

Top Headlines from Thursday, March 12

President Trump announced a travel ban from Europe during a national address on Wednesday night; the State Department advises all U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad

The stock market reacted sharply to the president's announcement and the coronavirus pandemic, with futures down by about 5% as of 5:35 a.m. CST

Lessons learned from Ebola have helped prepare North Texas for this outbreak, according to officials

Harris County toll roads no longer accepting cash

6:35 a.m.: Toll collectors will no longer accept cash payments in the booths across Harris County in order to reduce potential exposure to the new coronavirus for both drivers and employees, officials with the county's Toll Road Authority told WFAA's sister station KHOU overnight.

"Cash customers should drive through and pay later online. If the customer is unable to go online, a bill will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle."

Read more on the new changes here.

More Dallas-Fort Worth schools react to COVID-19 concerns

6:30 a.m.: Dallas Baptist University is the latest school to announce changes or closures to its operations.

The university has decided to extend its spring break for one additional week. Classes will resume online from March 23 through April 5. In-person classes will then begin on April 6, though DBU said that could change.

Alvarado ISD announced last night it will remain closed today and tomorrow based on concerns over a possible case in the community there.

Cruise ships may ban those 70 years and older

6:15 a.m.: The top cruise line trade organization wants to ban any person over the age of 70 from boarding their ships, submitting a plan to the White House with the ban for consideration.

Unless they have a doctor's note saying they are fit to travel, those over the age of 70 would be prevented boarding. The plan also would prevent anyone with signs of illness from being allowed on a ship. And travelers with any underlying conditions would be warned against going on a cruise, as well.

Read more about the proposed ban here.

Wall Street futures trading down by about 5%

5:45 a.m.: The markets reacted sharply to President Donald Trump's national address and the continued outbreak of COVID-19 across the United States, with stock futures trading down by about 5% across all indices at 5:35 a.m. CST.

The S&P was down by 4.84%, the Nasdaq down by 4.91% and the Dow Jones by 5.13%.

21 cases of COVID-19 in Texas, state health department says

5:30 a.m.: There are now 7 reported cases of COVID-19 in North Texas, and 21 across the entirety of Texas, state health officials said.

Three of those are in Collin County, an additional three have been identified in Dallas County. An Episcopalian rector in Tarrant County has also had a "presumptive positive" test result for the disease.

65 people are currently under self-quarantine in Collin County as well, county health officials said.

The state is expected to add any updates to that number at 10 a.m.

If you're concerned about possibly having the virus, check with your primary care doctor before coming into an office or emergency room.

To be tested, a person must have a fever, cough or shortness of breath and have either been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus recently or been to a country with a level 2 or 3 CDC warning, according to state health officials.

American and Delta Airlines make changes after travel ban announcement

4:25 a.m.: American and Delta Airlines are both making flight adjustments after President Trump announced a 30-day travel suspension between Europe and the U.S. over the coronavirus pandemic. The ban will prevent "foreign nationals" who have been in most European countries at any point in the past 14 days from entering the U.S., officials with the Department of Homeland Security later clarified.

The countries, known as the Schengen Area, include:

Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

"This does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation," a news release from the department said.

Click here to read the entire statement from DHS Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf on the ban.

Delta Airlines released the following statement to WFAA following the news on Wednesday:

"The safety and health of our customers and employees is always our highest priority. Delta has and will continue to quickly make adjustments to service, as needed, in response to government travel directives. More information on Delta’s response to the COVID-19 virus is available here."

American Airlines says it currently serves seven airports in five countries within the Schengen Area, including France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. President Trump's travel directive will impact 14 out of 15 daily flights, including:

Four flights: Paris via Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, New York and Philadelphia

Two flights: Frankfurt via Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth

One flight: Munich via Charlotte

Two flights: Barcelona via Miami and New York

Four flights: Madrid via Dallas/Fort Worth, Miami, New York and Philadelphia

One flight: Zurich via Philadelphia

KLM also released a statement to WFAA on the ban, saying it is analyzing how this will affect its operations.

Following the entry ban announced by the US for European countries, KLM is busy taking stock of the impact of this measure on our customers, flights, employees and the company. As soon as more is known, we will publish it on our newsroom and our flight update page on klm.com.

Lufthansa echoed that statement in its own to WFAA, explaining further information would follow as they examine the ban's impact.

We are currently assessing the impact of the recent US Department of Homeland Security’s proclamation’s guidelines on our operations to the United States. In this context the safety and well-being of our customers and crews remains/is our highest priority.

Lufthansa currently operates international flights out of DFW Airport, while KLM has a season flight schedule and works with Air France and Delta.

