A ban of events involving 250 or more people Wednesday by Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and an announcement by NCAA President Mark Emmert have already had an impact on sporting events for North Texas teams.

College basketball on hold across the country

Conferences around the nation are canceling their conference tournaments— the lifeblood of the NCAA Tournament that feed conference champions into the tournament field—due to concerns over COVID-19.

The Big Ten, Big 12, the AAC (which was scheduled to play in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena), ACC, Conference-USA (scheduled for The Star in Frisco), the Pac-12, the Sun Belt and the WAC have all canceled their conference tournaments.

The Big East, however, did tip off in the beginning of its tournament, but canceled play after the first half of its first game was played.

That list is only expected to grow, as conference commissioners around the country come to the same realization that playing games amid this pandemic -- with fans or without -- is not tenable.

This will have massive impacts on the NCAA Tournament.

As of now, the NCAA has not announced any changes to their plan to put the tournament on as scheduled, but without the general public allowed in.

But without conference champions to fill out their field, there is at minimum the immediate question of who fills out the field.

And there is, obviously, the far more important question of whether it's prudent to play these games at all.

PGA Tour to go on, but without fans present

The PGA Tour will continue as scheduled but without fans through the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, which is about a month away. The Masters is held the week after Valero.

American Athletic Conference cancels championship game at Dickie's Arena

The 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship has been canceled, AAC officials said Thursday morning. The game series was scheduled to be played from March 12 through 15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Officials said it was "a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament."

Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days

Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days, officials announced Thursday morning.

They said the decision was based on advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Public Health Agency of Canada and other public health authorities.

Dallas Cup canceled, organizers announce

The international youth soccer tournament, "regarded as one of the most competitive in the world," has been canceled in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, a news release announced Thursday.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from April 5 through 12.

NBA suspends season

The NBA announced its suspending game play until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening.

The test results were revealed before tip-off of tonight's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Arena.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the player that tested positive was Jazz center Rudy Gobert.

The NBA says it will use this "hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

The NBA's decision was announced while the Mavericks hosted the Denver Nuggets.

The Mavs last played the Utah Jazz on Feb. 10. The team is scheduled to face the Jazz again on March 26.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers were scheduled to start their 2020 season in Washington in a few weeks against the Seattle Mariners.

They'll still play the Mariners. But it won't be in Washington.

Gov. Jay Inslee made an announcement on Wednesday, banning all gatherings of more than 250 people in the Washington counties of King, Pierce and Snohomish due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the season opener between the Rangers and Mariners will have to be moved.

The Rangers issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying they will work with the Mariners and Major League Baseball to find an alternate plan. The games were original scheduled for March 26-29 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, which is part of King County.

"While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration," a statement from the Mariners reads.

The Rangers say they will provide updates on the scheduling of these games as they become available.

At this time, there is no known impact on the opening of the Rangers new ballpark Globe Life Field, scheduled for March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

FC Dallas

The match scheduled to take place in Seattle between FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders FC has been postponed following the ban announced by Inslee, team officials said Wednesday.

The match was set to take place March 21.

"We know developments surrounding COVID-19 are evolving and understand the need to be flexible. As an organization, we are taking our own proactive measures with our fans, players and staff to ensure their health and safety," the team said in a released statement.

No details about the rescheduling of the match were announced.

High school basketball

Seven Dallas-Fort Worth area teams will be in San Antonio over the weekend for state basketball tournaments.

UIL said Thursday that the tournaments will still take place, but with a limited number of fans in attendance.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. "While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe."

The following changes have been made by The UIL:

Thursday, March 12 :

Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.

Friday, March 13:

Normal schedule and entry for pre-purchased ticket holders with no additional tickets sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for the winning teams on-site at the box office immediately following the semifinal games. Championship game tickets will be limited to 500 per school.

Saturday, March 14:

Each school will be allotted 500 tickets to be sold following semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.

NCAA March Madness

As of Wednesday evening, the AAC Conference Championship was still set to take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The president of the NCAA announced on March 11 that The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments would be played without fans present.

AAC Basketball Championship

The American Athletic Conference Commissioner says that the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men's Basketball Championship scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 12 at Dickies Arena will limit attendance to student-athletes, coaches, event and conference staff, ESPN personnel, credentialed media and immediate family members of the 12 participating teams.





