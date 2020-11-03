ALVARADO, Texas — Alvarado Independent School District is closing all campuses Wednesday due to possible COVID-19 exposure, officials say.

In a letter sent out to parents, the district says an Alvarado Elementary North community member has come in contact with COVID-19 at a doctor's office where she is employed. That individual has been asked to self-quarantine, according to the district.

As of the right now, the district says they have not been able to verify what kind of contact the employee made because of the late notification.

Alvarado ISD said this measure is being done out of an abundance of caution, saying there has been no confirmed case, only exposure.

The school district says they are working closely with the Johnson County Health Department for additional steps to prevent further exposure to the community for when students and staff return from spring break on March 23.

Staff members will discuss more information about the exposure Wednesday in order to make a decision regarding the rest of the school week, according to the district.

