DALLAS — Dallas County officials declared a local disaster Thursday night in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the world and has infected 13 people so far in North Texas.

During a late-night news conference, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also confirmed that there are five additional "presumptive positive" cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. Those tests will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Dallas County health officials said one of the new cases appears to be a result of "community spread," meaning that the person had not recently traveled out of the country.

The new "presumptive positive" cases are:

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 40s

A man in his 50s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

Two of those people are currently hospitalized and the other three are isolating themselves at home, Jenkins said.

As a part of the local disaster, Dallas County will ban gatherings of more than 500 people. That order is in effect beginning at 11 a.m. Friday through 11 a.m. March 20 unless it’s extended.

"It's imperative that the public do their part in following this community gathering order. I know Dallas County is up to the challenge," Jenkins said. "Our people always rise to the challenge, just as we have in tornadoes and crises before this. I have confidence in all of you."

Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services, said hospitals in other countries have been overrun with patients.

The Dallas ordinance is meant to "slow this down so that our health care system isn't overwhelmed."

The local disaster declaration will allow Dallas County to receive state and federal money to help with the disruptions because of the new coronavirus.

Dallas County follows Harris and Fort Bend counties in declaring local emergencies.

Watch the full press conference on Facebook Live here.

