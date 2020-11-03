As cases of COVID-19 continued to be confirmed throughout the state of Texas, officials are evaluating public events and gatherings planned for this month.

On Wednesday, the City of Dallas announced it was canceling its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. We will continue to break down the list of events canceled as the information comes in.

North Texas

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party

Dallas County Health and Human Services and the City of Dallas have decided to cancel the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

Jonhson said he gathered input from local health leaders, law enforcement and Gov. Greg Abbott before canceling the event.

"Canceling the St. Patricks Day parade and block party was not an easy decision, but it is the correct and responsible decision," Johnson said in a written statement.

The mayor went on to say that although the county only has a few "presumptive positive" cases of COVID-19 related to travel, he and his staff are actively making contingency plans for the spread of the virus.

"An event of this scale, without adequate public health protection cannot be allowed to occur at this time," Johnson said.

Officials also said further "mass public gatherings" would be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

If one of those people is in a crowd, because of the way it an be transmitted, they could infect quite a few people. And so, if you limit large crowds, you could limit exposure,” DFW Hospital Council President Stephen Love said.

Statewide

RodeoHouston

Officials announced Wednesday that they canceled the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The grounds will close at 4 p.m. for the remainder of the season. RodeoHouston officials have said a ticket refund process is in the works. For more, click here.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the decision to cancel the rodeo was made when a man out of Montgomery County, who did not travel internationally, tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

SXSW

For the first time in its 34-year history, South by Southwest was canceled as the City of Austin declared a local disaster due to concerns about coronavirus spreading.

In an announcement made last Friday by Mayor Steve Adler, Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Dr. Mark Escott of the Interim Health Authority and Austin Public Health Director Stephanie Hayden, the City of Austin declared a local disaster, canceling the spring festival event as the COVID-19 virus causes worldwide concern.

Dr. Escott said the decision to cancel SXSW was made after weighing options to mitigate the risk of the disease. He said factors such as the close proximity of participants and attendance of international guests led officials to cancel the event entirely.

For more information, click here.

More on WFAA: