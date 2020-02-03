DALLAS — As the coronavirus has spread from China to other countries of the world, universities in Texas have announced changes to study abroad or travel programs.

So far, none of the universities have reported any cases of COVID-19 among students or staff traveling for university programs. Many of these cancellations were precautionary and based on suggested travel restrictions by the U.S. government.

Here's a look at what different schools across Texas have announced:

Baylor University

Travel to South Korea was postponed until further notice and travel to China was canceled.

University of Dallas

Students at their Rome campus are being brought back to the United States following an updated Travel Alert for Italy by the CDC.

Rice University

Rice’s Crisis Management Advisory Committee is asking a group of 17 employees and students to self-quarantine because of possible exposure to the coronavirus while overseas. The school is emphasizing this group did not travel to a country currently on the CDC’s travel restriction list, but that they are taking extra precautionary measures.

Southern Methodist University

All summer programs have been canceled

All students currently abroad are being told to return to the U.S. and self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days.

Texas Christian University

All students currently traveling in Italy have been asked to return to the U.S.

In January, TCU suspended all trips to China through August per State Department recommendations.

The university has no current plans to cancel summer programs.

University of Texas

UT suspended all undergrad travel to Italy on February 28

UT added South Korea and China to the UT Restricted Regions list and all undergraduate travel to those countries was suspended.

University of Texas at Dallas

UTD suspended all university-related travel to South Korea and China indefinitely

University of Texas at Austin

UTA suspended all official university travel to China on January 31

University of Texas at San Antonio

They are recalling students from Italy for the remainder of the spring semester. Upon return, students and faculty will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

There are currently no one from UTSA reporting symptoms or diagnosis of coronavirus.

Texas A&M University System

All study abroad spring break trips in Italy have been canceled.

China and South Korea were previously put on Texas A&M’s suspend-all-travel list.

A&M will refund trip costs to about 30 students and faculty who were planning to study abroad in Italy during spring break.

