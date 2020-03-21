This story will be continuously updated throughout the day.

As of Saturday morning, North Texans can get tested for the novel coronavirus without leaving their vehicles.

A drive-thru testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day in downtown Dallas at the American Airlines Center located at 2500 Victory Boulevard.

Around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, drivers had already started forming a short line at the testing site.

A short line of cars begin forming a line at the drive-thru testing site in downtown Dallas.

This site represents the first wide-scale screening of COVID-19 offered by the government in North Texas.

On Sunday, a second drive-thru test site will open at the Ellis Davis Field House located at 9191 South Polk Street in Dallas.

Judge Clay Jenkins said in order to be tested, you must be a first responder, medical personnel, or someone with permission from a doctor who is showing symptoms in accordance with the CDC guidelines.

Dallas County’s facility is also open to anyone in neighboring counties, Jenkins said.

2nd Dallas police officer tests positive for COVID-19

The Dallas Police Department confirms a second police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police officials say the officer, who works for the Central Patrol, tested positive on Friday and has not been at work since Thursday.

The officer is isolated and is doing well, the department says. A coworker who came in close contact with the infected officer is also being quarantined as a precaution, according to officials.

The department says it is working with the city’s contractor to clean and sanitize the Central Patrol station.

Earlier this week, the department confirmed its first officer had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She is currently in quarantine along with three of her colleagues who had close contact with her.

That officer works at the city’s Northeast Patrol division and tested positive on Thursday, the department said.

Top headlines for Saturday, March 21:

All residents and staff members of the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington were tested Friday after a man who died had COVID-19.

The City of Dallas announced Friday evening that it was closing all public libraries, parks, recreation centers, athletic fields, golf courses, tennis courts and cultural facilities indefinitely.

U.S. officials announced new restrictions on travel between the U.S. and Mexico due to the pandemic.

