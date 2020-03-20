An employee with the Plano Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials.

Plano officials say the employee likely became infected with COVID-19 while on a department-related trip out of state. That same person went into the office for a few hours Friday, but then went home and has been in self-isolation since then, officials say.

The patient was tested Tuesday and received their results Wednesday. Officials say the employee does not require hospitalization.

Other employees who were on the same work-related trip are being tested. A commercial cleaning company is expected to sterilize the workplace on Friday, officials say.

Rector in Fort Worth released from quarantine

Reverend Dr. Robert Pace, rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth has been released from quarantine after receiving two negative tests for COVID-19, diocese officials say.

On Thursday, The Tarrant County Health Department signed an order releasing Pace from isolation. Diocese officials say Pace is still recovering from pneumonia and can’t talk much because it exacerbates his coughing.

Pace’s wife, Rev. Dr. Jill Walters will now restart a two-week quarantine, diocese officials say. The couple however, will not have to remain separated from one another.

Pace was the first person in Tarrant County to test positive for COVID-19. He became infected after traveling to Kentucky to attend a conference of Episcopal parishes in Louisville from Feb. 19 through Feb. 22.

A conference attendee later tested positive for COVID-19, but Pace said he did not knowingly have any contact with that person. Pace went to the doctor after beginning to feel ill following his trip.

Top updates for Friday, March 20:

Gov. Greg. Abbott issues executive order telling all Texans to avoid social gatherings and groups of more than 10 people

Richardson man in his 60s, who was found dead in his home was confirmed to have COVID-19, Dallas County officials said. His death is the first connected to COVID-19 confirmed in Dallas County.

A Dallas police officer stationed in northeast patrol tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, officials said. That officer is isolated and "is currently doing well," Dallas police officials said.

