LIST: Shop small and help local business amid the COVID-19 crisis

Local businesses around North Texas are asking for your support more than ever.

Hundreds of local businesses around the Dallas Fort-Worth area are asking the community to shop small during the current COVID-19 crisis.

Last month, Fort Worth Chef Jon Bonnell said although closing businesses and dining rooms has been the most difficult thing several owners have seen, it's the right decision for the community.

"Those who have closed are hoping we can limp along through this, and on the other side of this, come back to a vibrant restaurant scene one day. So please keep supporting your locals," Bonnell said.

Many places are offering free shipping, online streaming services, and even free products with purchases made.

Accents boutique is offering 20% off regular-priced items and a free sachet while supplies last.

Adventure Play Daycare is offering crafts, games and schoolwork assistance for $50 a day per child. A reservation is required.

All Good Things has free shipping on orders of $40 and more. Use code: FREESHIPPING

Alto is teaming up with Gardenuity to deliver complete garden kits to D-FW residents' doorsteps. Customers can order their kits on Gardenuity’s website and enter the code ALTO at checkout.

AOI Home, an architecture and home furnishing store in Dallas, is offering free shipping for the first time ever with code "Flattenthecurve."

Blue Key Locksmith is offering complete home re-key services for $95 plus tax. This includes the service call fee, up to five cylinders and four copies of keys.

Board and Brush Creative Studio in Plano is offering premade activity boxes that include arts and crafts, gardening, movie night ideas for $35. Email the studio to place an order. Click here to order from the Colleyville location.

Bullzerk is offering 20% off online orders using promo code: WASHHANDS. You can receive a free coloring book with the purchase of a shirt.

CocoAndre Chocolatier is offering free ground shipping on orders over $40.

Cotton Island in Dallas and Plano is offering from shipping on orders over $50.

Cultivar Coffee is offering $1 espressos and small drip coffees for service industry workers. All other coffee drinks are 50% off for service industry workers. Their East Dallas shop will remain open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for curbside pickup only.

Dallas Soap Company is offering free shipping on domestic orders over $25.

Edoko Sushi and Robata in Richardson is offering free edamame on purchases over $25. All bottles of sake and wine are also 30% off with any food purchase.

Ferocious Beard is offering a 20% discount on all beard products for the rest of the year using code 2020. U.S. Veterans always receive 25% off products. The company will ship products within 1-2 business days.

Flea Style is matching every dollar that comes through online purchases through the end of March. The business will then disperse the money evenly to vendors who have sold products in their stores this year.

Gaia Flow Yoga is offering online classes on its YouTube channel. Click here to watch.

Gypsy Rose Cosmetics is sending out "nurse packs" for nurses and health workers, which includes a small care package of hand sanitizer and cracked skin remedy.

I Love Juice Bar Lakewood and Park Lane will be delivering Home Health Kits to customers' doorsteps filled with six fresh juices of their choice and three immunity boosters for $60. The juice bar will deliver on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 12 and 4 p.m. Customers can text their order to 214-397-5012.

Kathy Adams Furniture and Design in Plano has 30% off lighting and accessories for customers, with 10% off all additional in-stock furniture purchases. The store is offering curbside pickup or driveway/garage drop-off and said delivery crews will be wearing masks and gloves.

Lisa Nailed It was previously offering online promos but has closed its doors due to the recent shelter-in-place order.

Madgal Creations is offering free delivery within 60 miles and free pet food holder and bowls with each order.

Main at South Side in Fort Worth offered live streams with local musicians last week. Visit their YouTube Channel to rewatch. They are currently adjusting their plans moving forward and will post updates on their Facebook page.

Mason's Cards and Collectibles is offering free delivery within 5 miles on orders more than $50. They are also offering free curbside pick up.

MudHook Bar has opened a pantry with produce items and other foods for sale.

Orchard at the Office is selling packages of fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and/or healthy snacks for residential delivery in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, seven days a week.

Oil & Cotton is offering digital art lessons and classes that will be streamed online.

Oddfellows has launched Oddfellows Provisions, which offers produce and pantry items available for purchase.

Ol' South Pancake House in Fort Worth is still open for curbside pickup and delivery and is offering a variety of meal deals on its website.

One Stop Automotive in North Dallas is offering pickup and dropoff of your vehicle (for those in the shop's general vicinity), will wipe down the steering wheel and gear shift with hand sanitizer and will take payment over the phone. The shop is also offering a synthetic oil change (up to 5 quarts) for $29.99 and will do a free state inspection with the purchase of another service.

Pink Magnolia's previously opened up a pantry to sell household items and produce but has closed after selling out of inventory.

Russo’s Pizzeria is offering 20% off online orders. The pizzeria is also selling DIY pizza kits that include two large dough balls, mozzarella cheese, and homemade pizza sauce.

Snuffer's is offering $5 classic burgers for a limited time. Customers will also receive a free burger with any $25 gift card purchase. The restaurant is also offering margarita cans and six-packs of beers to-go.

Soap Hope is offering free shipping on orders over $45.

SoulTopia is selling "Metaphysical SoulPacks." Each week, they will update the kit with new items. They are $25 before tax and include free shipping.

Spencer's Auto Repair in Krum, Texas, is offering free pickup and delivery in the local area.

Spinster Records has closed due to recent shelter-in-place orders. You can still purchase online gift cards until they reopen.

Sweet Home Bath and Body in Plano has temporarily closed but is using its online store to offer free shipping as well as free no-contact delivery to Plano and surrounding cities.

Terry Black's Barbecue is offering various specials throughout the week and margarita kits, to-go.

The Biscuit Bar will serve children pre-K through 12th grade a free lunch at any stores 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays. You can also sponsor a student’s free lunch for a donation of $3.

The Little Art Bus will deliver art kits within a 6-mile radius for a $5 delivery fee. Porch pick-up is free.

The Rustic has opened a virtual market and beer barn that serves Rustic grocery essentials.

Trompo is offering discounts via email.

Uniform World Texas is offering 15% off its entire site and free shipping on all scrubs.

Whimsy Cookie Company is selling cookie care packages and decorating kits starting at $15.95.

Wild Detectives Bookstore is offering a virtual bookstore for online purchases.

Witschorke's Antiques in Mineral Wells has launched a t-shirt fundraiser to help support their family and business through the pandemic. T-shirts are $23.

Whisk Crêpes Café is providing 10 free crepe meals per day to restaurants/bars/business employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also choose to sponsor a day of free meals for $30. Visit their Facebook page for more information.

White Rock Soap Gallery is offering free local delivery in Dallas and free shipping across the U.S. of its soap, soy candles, and vegan body care products.

Wood and Vino Craft Studio is selling "Make and Take" art kits for curbside pick-up.

Zen Sushi is offering free dining items on orders over $60 while supplies last. Note this under 'special instructions' or call in your order. If you want to do contact-less delivery, call in.

Zeus Comics is offering free curbside pickup for all comics and also offers $5 same-day delivery for customers within a 10-mile radius of the shop and $8 shipping through the U.S. Postal Service for those who are outside of the 10-mile radius.

Editor's note: Many local restaurants are offering curbside pick-up or free delivery through apps. Don't forget to check specific business websites and social media accounts for more information.