DALLAS — Many in North Texas find themselves stuck in their homes, trying to figure out what to do. There are still plenty of ways to keep yourself active and entertained.

LEARN A SKILL

With no clear idea about when people will able to leave their homes or apartments on a regular basis, it's a good idea to take on some tasks that you can focus on for weeks or even months.

Try to think about things you've always put off because you tell yourself you don't have enough time. (Well, now you probably do.) If there is an instrument from the past or the present that you don't know how to play (or play well), this could be your chance to practice.

Learning a different language is also a way you can gain a valuable skill or impress your significant other. With so many resources online, this can quickly become a part of your daily or weekly routine.

While reading sounds like an overly simplistic idea, come on. There's a good chance you have some (if not many) books on your shelves that have been sitting there for a while now.

Even if your career isn't in journalism, why not try writing? Whether it's through a journal, short stories or blogging, there are plenty of creative people that have simply needed some time to put pen to paper (or fingers to keys).

DO SOMETHING TOGETHER

Some are isolated with other people. If that's the case, there are plenty of things you can do that don't involve driving each other crazy.

One of the easiest activities has to be cooking or baking. Go into your cabinet or closet and look at what ingredients you already have. Start looking online for meals or desserts you can make with your family.

And if you're not isolated with your entire family, don't forget about them. The isolated frustration you might be feeling is likely happening in your family, too. Work to figure out a routine when you and your family can all get on the phone, iPad or laptop to talk to one another.

While it might not be exciting, this is the perfect time to do some spring cleaning. Might as well tidy things up while there are not gatherings happening outside the home to give you an excuse to not do it.

WHAT TO DO DAY BY DAY

There are still plenty of small things we can all do, whether you are alone or with other people.

If you live far enough from the city, stargazing can be a soothing way to end your day. There are plenty of guides online that give you certain stars to look for.

Do you have a trail near your neighborhood or apartment complex? (I bet you do.) Try taking one hour every day to walk to an area you've never thought about in the past.

How about some trivia? A quick online search will provide plenty of websites or apps that can get your brain working like you didn't expect it to in your home.

DRIVE-IN PLAY

There are many organizations, businesses and non-profits finding ways to still safely bring you entertainment.

One of those places is the Plaza Theatre Company in Cleburne. This group has been putting on plays for 13 years to the Johnson County area.

But that's been mainly indoors...until now.

Theatre leaders decided to create an outdoor stage and start putting on performances that people can enjoy inside their own cars.

When you arrive, you will find a parking spot in front of the stage. Once the show starts, you will sync up your radio to the feed the theater is putting out. Then you will be able to watch the show through your windshield and listen with audio from your own speakers.

The first performance is Saturday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. They will all be free and continue for the foreseeable future. Donations are requested but not required.

If you would like to learn more, click here.

