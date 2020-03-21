DALLAS — After being forced to suspend production due to the ongoing statewide response to the coronavirus, the Dallas Theater Center is offering audiences the chance to bring "American Mariachi" onto their favorite streaming devices.

The production, directed by Henry Godinez, had one invitation-only performance where it was recorded for archival purposes.

With this new streaming option, Dallas Theater Center is using that archive recording to bring the show to life.



Tickets with the pay-what-you-can model cost from $15 to $100, according to the Dallas Theater Center website. Audiences are encouraged to "think about the number of people you will watch it with" when choosing a price.

After confirming the purchase, audiences will receive a digital link within 24 hours that will allow them to stream "American Mariachi" for up to two weeks.

"American Mariachi," written by José Cruz González, is a one-act comedy that focuses on the story of Lucha, who wants to form an all-girl mariachi band.

"It's the 1970s, and girls can't be mariachis...or can they?", the show's website says.

Cast members perform a scene from Dallas Theater Center's production of "American Mariachi."

Dallas Theater Center

The show was previously performed in San Diego and Denver.

Dallas Theater Center joins other performing arts organizations in north Texas whose shows and concerts have been affected by state-ordered closures related to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has cancelled all concerts and events through April 29, 2020. Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall has canceled events through May 17, 2020.