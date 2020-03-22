This story will be continuously updated throughout the day.
With more than 180 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in North Texas so far, that number is expected only to increase as more testing centers open to the public and more are able to get tested.
A second drive-thru testing center opened on Sunday at the Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas to help meet the large demand for tests. The American Airlines Center is the first location to open in Dallas and began serving the public earlier in the week.
Both testing centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, but there are some requirements a person must meet before they can get tested.
Top updates for Sunday, March 22:
- Texas has ranked as the 49th most aggressive state in regard to its efforts to limit the virus' spread, according to a new study done by WalletHub that looks at all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Only Mississippi and Wyoming ranked behind Texas.
- A new order put into effect in Dallas County limits how much toilet paper you can buy, how closely you can be outside with others, and closed more businesses. If you don't follow the order, you could be ticketed.
Second drive-thru testing site opens
The second COVID-19 testing site in Dallas has opened.
The location is at Ellis Davis Field House at 9191 S. Polk St. in Dallas. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily alongside the downtown Dallas site at the American Airlines Center.
“The drive-through approach is to allow a safe, structured means to perform testing while maintaining separation,” Randall Payton, the incident commander for the testing sites, said in a news release. “Measures have been taken to protect the safety and health of the individuals participating and staff conducting the tests.”
To be tested, city officials say a patient must have a temperature of 99.6 or higher and:
- Must be 65 years or older; or
- Must be a first responder; or
- Must be a healthcare worker; or
- Must be a DART driver
Anyone who does not meet the above criteria won't be tested at the sites and is asked to instead contact their healthcare provider.
Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.