With more than 200 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in North Texas so far, that number is expected only to increase as more testing centers open to the public and more are able to get tested.

A second drive-thru testing center opened on Sunday at the Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas to help meet the large demand for tests. The American Airlines Center is the first location to open in Dallas and began serving the public earlier last week.

Both testing centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, but there are some requirements a person must meet before they can get tested.

Top updates for Monday, March 23:

Starting at 11:59 p.m. Monday night, Dallas County is under a shelter-in-place order until at least April 3. Find out more about what that means here.

A Dallas firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19, is "doing well" and is in quarantine for 14 days, according to a memo from Dallas Fire-Rescue obtained by WFAA Sunday. This is the first member of DFR to test positive, according to the memo.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a news conference Sunday he would be waiving all nursing restrictions in the state to allow retired nurses, certain nurses in their final year of nursing school, and nurses with inactive licenses to practice medicine in order to combat the nursing shortage during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Parker County reports first case of COVID-19

County Judge Pat Deen announced late Sunday that Parker County had confirmed its first case of the disease with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Deen said no further information on the patient would be released, citing health confidentiality laws.

Companies hiring thousands of workers as COVID-19 changes business

Domino’s announced Monday it is trying to fill 1,800 new team member positions at franchise locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.

The positions are at 180 stores throughout the area, meaning each store is hiring an average of 100 new employees such as delivery drivers, managers and customer service representatives.

Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” Don Garman, a Dallas-Fort Worth-area Domino’s franchise owner, said in a news release from the company.

“We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.”

CVS Health also announced Monday that it was looking to hire 50,000 additional employees across the country and awarding bonuses up to $500 for employees who have to continue to work at physical stores.

The new positions with CVS include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals, a news release said.

The company will also be working with other major corporations hit hard by the pandemic like Hilton and Marriott,t"o fill CVS positions with employees they have had to furlough due to the effects of the pandemic," according to the release.

CVS will hire new employees through virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tryouts, a spokesperson said.

Grocery stores across the metroplex have also been hiring thousands of new employees to keep up with newfound demand.

Ninety-eight Dallas-Fort Worth area Tom Thumbs and Albertsons are hiring about 4,000 new workers to fill in-store employee and delivery driver roles. To apply, you can go in to any store and inquire or head online.

