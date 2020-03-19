A Dallas police officer has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine along with three of her colleagues who had close contact with her.

The officer, who works at the city’s Northeast Patrol division, tested positive on Thursday, the department said.

It is uncertain how and when she contracted it. WFAA is not disclosing the name of the officer to protect her privacy.

"I feel bad for my family," the police officer wrote on Facebook.

She said she has to remain quarantined for seven to 14 days.

Officials said the Dallas Police Department is "prepared to address the issue" and has a "contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe."

But department officials acknowledged that other officers might get sick.

“We know that some of our officers will contract the virus," police officials said in a written statement.

Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said he's certain the officer is "quite nervous."

“Most people would be in that position. But she’s young. She’s healthy. There’s no reason why she won’t pull through this as most have,” Mata said.

Three other police officers have been placed under quarantine because they were in close contact with the officer with the confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Police Department said it is working with the county health department on the next steps at the northeast patrol division and already has a city contractor sanitizing the building.

At its Lamar Street headquarters, Dallas police announced that the doors would remain open during regular business hours, but officers will ask visitors to file reports online, if possible.

Detectives are asked to “use DocuSign, telephone and email as much as possible during this time to limit the number of visitors to Jack Evans Police Headquarters,” police officials said.

The department has already issued 3,200 bottles of hand sanitizer and 6,000 boxes of gloves to officers. The patrol vehicles are also stocked with commercial cleaners.

And, main entrances and common areas in the police stations are being cleaned and sanitized regularly.

