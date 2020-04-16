Live COVID-19 updates: Dallas County residents will be required to wear 'cloth coverings'

The new cloth mask requirement for residents comes as Dallas County surpasses 2,000 cases and reports 50 deaths.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins will require residents to wear cloth coverings beginning Saturday.

Jenkins tweeted the new requirement Thursday afternoon, along with the latest COVID-19 data in Dallas County.

“To better protect you and our frontline heroes, we are requiring all visitors to essential businesses, essential business employees and riders of public transportation to wear a cloth covering beginning Saturday,” he said.

Jenkins also stressed residents must limit unnecessary trips.

Thursday afternoon, Dallas County health officials confirmed 80 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total case count to 2,066.

There were also seven additional deaths reported in Dallas County, bringing the toll to 50.

The following information about the victims was released by county health officials:

Two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 70s, all who had been critically ill at local hospitals. The three men lived in Dallas and the woman lived in Garland.

Three residents at Dallas long-term care facilities who had been ill at local hospitals also died, officials announced. The victims include a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

Local health officials believe the state will reach its peak in cases in late April or early May.

Top updates for Thursday, April 16:

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth are asking community members to participate in a public ovation at 7 p.m. Thursday for frontline workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

Testing capacity for the new coronavirus in Dallas County will double in the coming days, according to Judge Clay Jenkins. U.S. Health and Human Services have given Dallas County permission to up the number of tests at each of its drive-thru sites from 250 to 500.

City of Dallas officials announced Wednesday the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Ellis Davis Field House will begin using self-swab kits.

Tarrant County reports four more deaths

Four more people have died from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, health officials announced Thursday. All of them were men and each had underlying health conditions. Two were from Fort Worth, one in his 60s, the other in his 40s. A Mansfield man in his 40s and a man in his 60s from an incorporated part of the county were the other two deaths, according to officials.

The death toll in the county now stands at least 34 people. 157 people have recovered from the disease so far, with 990 cases confirmed.

"These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”

Plano to hold a town hall for children

The City of Plano is hosting a town hall for children at 10 a.m. Thursday.

During the town hall, Plano officials say their goal is to ease fears children might have during the COVID-19 crisis and answer questions their questions.

Officials asked Plano ISD students from kindergarten to fifth grade to submit their questions in a video.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will answer the questions. The town hall will be streamed live on Facebook and the City of Plano website.

Hunt County reports its 25th case:

Thursday morning, Hunt County health officials confirmed its 25th case of the novel coronavirus.

County health officials stated the latest patient is a woman who lives in the zip code of 75401 and is anywhere from 18 to 30 years old.

Additional details regarding the victim were not released by officials in an effort to protect the woman's privacy.





Digital producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.

