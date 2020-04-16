What you need to know about the new facial covering order in Dallas County

Dallas County is the latest county to require residents to wear some sort of cloth face covering. Travis, Bastrop, and Hidalgo Counties have similar orders in place.

As Dallas County concludes another week under its stay-at-home order, a new requirement will be implemented for community members to follow.

Judge Clay Jenkins announced beginning Saturday all residents over the age of 2, will be required to wear a face covering to slow the spread of COVID-19 in certain settings.

The new requirement calls for fabric coverings, not medical-grade masks or N-95 respirators.

All visitors to essential businesses, essential business employees and riders of public transportation will be required to comply with the new order, under the current Declaration of Local Disaster.

The declaration says that wearing a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief is acceptable. It also states parents and guardians are responsible for making sure children ages 2 to 10 are properly masked.

City of Dallas officials stress that wearing a cloth mask is not a substitute for social distancing and that those guidelines must continue to be followed to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus.

There are important guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to wearing a facemask.

Here is what you need to know about properly wearing a cloth face covering:

Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of fabric

Allow for breathing without restriction

Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to the shape

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face-covering without assistance.

The CDC also has guidelines on how to clean a cloth face covering:

Should cloth face coverings be washed or otherwise cleaned regularly? How regularly?

Yes. They should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.

How does one safely sterilize/clean a cloth face covering?

A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a cloth face covering.

How does one safely remove a used cloth face covering?

Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their cloth face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

Thursday afternoon, Wylie Fire-Rescue officials tweeted about a warning for community members not to microwave their face masks and instead follow proper CDC guidelines.

Jenkins responded to one of our WFAA reporters on Twitter, stating government officials will not be citing those who do not comply with the new facecloth order.

Below is a FAQ document released by Dallas County officials regarding the new order.