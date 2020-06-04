DALLAS — A robotics team of students from Woodrow Wilson High School in Dallas is using its engineering skills and talents to help make a difference during the COVID-19 crisis.

Members of the Robo Cats are using 3D printers to produce face shields for some healthcare workers. Engineering teacher and robotics coach, Dan Garrison, said the students are spending several hours a day to produce the face shields.

Garrison explained, ”We have students who have printers at home. Coaches that have printers at home. Mentors that have printers at home.”

The teachers also put some of the school’s 3D printers in rotation, since the campus is closed. Right now, 15 of the printers are being used to produce the face shields.

The group says its goal is to make about 1,000 of the devices. The robotics team says it isn’t doing it alone.

”We’ve got funding thanks to the generosity of our amazing community,” Garrison said. “We have funding for the next few weeks. We think we can make a thousand of these or more, for about a dollar a piece or less.”

The robotics coach says his students believe the project is meaningful. The Woodrow Wilson Robo Cats are putting their skills and education into practice in order to help the folks they’re describing as healthcare heroes.

