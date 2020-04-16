They fed 1,900 households at Fair Park two weeks ago. Will that number grow when North Texas Food Bank returns Thursday?

Per Dallas County officials and food banks, 50-70% of people in North Texas using food pantries are new clients.

DALLAS, Texas — The North Texas Food Bank and the National Guard will return to Fair Park in South Dallas on Thursday to hand out free food to those in need for the second time this month.

On April 2nd, the NTFB fed almost 1,900 households, and that number will likely grow come Thursday.

As unemployment rises, the NTFB told WFAA that the demand for food has also gone up.

Earlier this week, Dallas County officials said that 50 to 70 percent of people in North Texas who are using food pantries right now are new clients.

For those interested, some important information is below:

Food will be distributed between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m

Those interested must arrive in a car. People who walk up will not be served.

Guests and patrons are asked to not start lining up until 8:00 a.m. Food pantry guest’s vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Fair Park grounds until 8:15 a.m. or later.

The pick-up location will be in Lots 5A & 6A, located in between Robert B Cullum Boulevard and 2nd Avenue inside Fair Park.

Intake Form Distribution – NTFB will give vehicles a golf pencil and an intake form through their window. Guests should only crack their windows to receive the pencil and paper forms and fill it out prior to getting to the front of the line. Once complete, the form should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard. Intake forms collect information required for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), including name, address, monthly income, and household size. Please note if you are picking up for another family or elderly person, please bring their ID or a utility bill.

– NTFB will give vehicles a golf pencil and an intake form through their window. Guests should only crack their windows to receive the pencil and paper forms and fill it out prior to getting to the front of the line. Once complete, the form should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard. Intake forms collect information required for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), including name, address, monthly income, and household size. Please note if you are picking up for another family or elderly person, please bring their ID or a utility bill. Intake Form Photo - When vehicles reach the distribution point, NTFB/Texas National Guard will take a photo of the intake form through the vehicle’s windows. Windows should remain closed to comply with social distancing requirements.

- When vehicles reach the distribution point, NTFB/Texas National Guard will take a photo of the intake form through the vehicle’s windows. Windows should remain closed to comply with social distancing requirements. Box Allocation Determination - Based on the household size, NTFB will determine how many boxes of food the vehicle should receive

- Based on the household size, NTFB will determine how many boxes of food the vehicle should receive Food Distribution - Boxed food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle. If the trunk does not open, NTFB/Texas National Guard will place the food on hood, roof, or trunk of the car and ask the guest to drive forward and transfer the boxes to their trunk.