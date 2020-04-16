Many local construction crews and street repair crews not following CDC safety guidelines

WFAA found crews across North Texas working in close contact with no protective gear.

The streets across North Texas are quiet these days with businesses closed and people sheltered at home.

But what you will hear are the sounds of construction and street repair crews still busy at work.

While government leaders are trying to get everyone to practice social distancing, construction still goes on.

WFAA found crews in Arlington, Dallas and Plano, all working close together without masks or gloves.

We asked a subcontractor if his employer was providing protective gear.

“No. We don't have any kind of supplies," he said.

As we were getting video from a distance a foreman confronted us. We pointed out that none of the workers had protective gear.

He refused to answer any questions and calls to his employer went unanswered.

The League of United Latin American Citizens has filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration trying to get companies to comply with CDC safety guidelines.

“They can't work from home. They have to be out there on the job sites, wherever that is. They are being exposed to the virus and getting sick,” LULAC national president Domingo Garcia said.

We saw some workers sharing tools and some even sharing cellphones at a job site in Dallas.

A subcontractor who asked we not use his name told us he would rather be homeschooling his children.

“I have to work because I am essential.”

And it's not just construction crews — WFAA found a street repair crew in Dallas.

We found four City of Dallas street repair workers all piled into one vehicle, not social distancing. None were wearing masks.

We asked Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s office why city crews are being allowed to work this closely together if they are trying to stop community spread.

The City of Dallas did not respond to our request for comment.

Government leaders want construction to go on and feel it's necessary, but advocates say more needs to be done to keep them safe and healthy.