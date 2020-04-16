Live COVID-19 updates: Cases in D-FW continue to increase as Texas gets closer to its peak

More than 15,000 Texans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The state is getting closer to its expected peak in cases, officials say.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas have remained steady over the past month, with Dallas and Fort Worth Counties tallying the majority of cases.

As of Thursday morning, Dallas County has nearly 2,000 cases and Tarrant County is almost at 1,000.

So far, more than 100 people in the region have died from coronavirus.

Testing capacity for COVID-19 in Dallas County will double in the coming days, according to Judge Clay Jenkins.

Local health officials also believe the state will reach its peak in cases in late April or early May.

Top updates for Thursday, April 16:

The mayors of Dallas and Fort Worth are asking community members to participate in a public ovation at 7 p.m. Thursday for frontline workers in the COVID-19 crisis.

Testing capacity for the new coronavirus in Dallas County will double in the coming days, according to Judge Clay Jenkins. U.S. Health and Human Services have given Dallas County permission to up the number of tests at each of its drive-thru sites from 250 to 500.

City of Dallas officials announced Wednesday the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Ellis Davis Field House will begin using self-swab kits.

Plano to hold a town hall for children

The City of Plano is hosting a town hall for children at 10 a.m. Thursday.

During the town hall, Plano officials say their goal is to ease fears children might have during the COVID-19 crisis and answer questions their questions.

Officials asked Plano ISD students from kindergarten to fifth grade to submit their questions in a video.

Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere will answer the questions. The town hall will be streamed live on Facebook and the City of Plano website.

Hunt County reports its 25th case:

Thursday morning, Hunt County health officials confirmed its 25th case of the novel coronavirus.

County health officials stated the latest patient is a woman who lives in the zip code of 75401 and is anywhere from 18 to 30 years old.

Additional details regarding the victim were not released by officials in an effort to protect the woman's privacy.





Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

