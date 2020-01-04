North Texas has surpassed 1,300 cases of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the Dallas Fort-Worth area, resulting in more COVID-19 cases among first responders, residents at long-term care facilities and inmates.

The Dallas Police Department now has a fourth officer who has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed to WFAA.

RELATED: These are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas first responders

The first confirmed case within DPD was reported on March 19. That officer works at the city’s Northeast Patrol division and stayed quarantined at home after receiving her test results.

Top updates for Wednesday, April 1:

RELATED: Need help in North Texas because of COVID-19? Here are the numbers to call

Dallas County releases updated map of cases by zip code

Dallas County Health and Human Services tweeted out an updated map of all the COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the county as of March 31, broken down by zip code.

The zip codes with the highest number of cases are: 75115, 75216, 75219 and 75225. All four areas have reported 20 or more cases.

Only a few zip codes in the county have not yet reported any cases.

Plano officials to deploy 'friendly monitors' at parks

Plano officials announced Wednesday morning that they will be deploying Parks and Recreation and library staff members to every major park in the city.

This is in response to concerns city officials have received regarding residents who are not following social distancing guidelines at Plano parks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those same staff members, who will be wearing City of Plano shirts and badges, will also be sent to smaller neighborhood parks on a rotational basis, officials say.

“These ‘friendly monitors’ will remind park patrons about the City’s emergency declaration, which recommends social distancing,” officials said in a news release.

Dallas Police Department to hold news conference

The Dallas Police Department is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. to show community members how to use its online reporting system. The department says using the online reporting system lessens officers’ risk of exposure to COVID-19 and expedites police service.

Check back here to watch the news conference once it begins.

Collin County reports 184 total cases

Collin County health officials confirm there have been a total of 184 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.

So far, the county has had 53 people recover and 24 people hospitalized. There has been one reported death and 106 people remain at home in isolation, officials said.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

RELATED: LIST: Companies that are hiring and resources for those who have lost their job

WFAA Digital Producer Jennifer Prohov contributed to this report.