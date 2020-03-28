LIST: Companies that are hiring and resources for those who have lost their job

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted many businesses and industries, leading to large job losses and uncertainty. But there are opportunities still out there.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the landscape of the job market in Texas and across the country.

More than 1.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment in recent weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

At the same time, certain industries are seeing a need for more staffing.

Here's a look at companies in different industries that are hiring in North Texas as well as resources available for those looking for work:

Retail companies hiring

7-Eleven

Amazon

CVSHealth

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Grocery stores hiring

Kroger

Tom Thumb/Albertsons

Costco

Sam’s Club

Delivery services hiring

Postmates

UberEats

Instacart

DoorDash

Favor

Grubhub

Food service hiring

Pizza Hut

Domino’s

Papa John’s

McDonald’s

Other companies hiring

AHI Facility Services, Inc.

BrightSpring Health Services

Frito Lay

Keurig Dr Pepper

Milestone

PepsiCo

Resources

Job sites

The Texas Workforce Commission has put together a resource page for anyone whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic. There is an additional resources page for the unemployed here.

This is a TWC site that allows job seekers to search for openings.

One of the largest nonprofits in the Dallas area, Workforce Solutions aims to connect employers with employees.

Other commonly-used job search portals:

Financial assistance other than unemployment

This government site allows you to search a catalog of programs and assistance, broken down by your state of residence.

This site outlines all of the federal assistance programs available in the U.S., including those that help with food, healthcare, housing and finances.

The AARP Foundation has put together a directory of local assistance available for those 55 years and older. You can search by zip code on their site to find the resources available to you.

This site connects users with programs and organizations in their community. The Austin-based company calls itself a social care network.

This site breaks down federal and local aid programs available to residents.

Small Business Help

The Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans for owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The loans are long-term and low-interest and go up to $2 million to "provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing."

Texas small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan can visit this link.

To reach the SBA to ask questions about a loan, call 1-800-659-2955.