LIST: Companies that are hiring and resources for those who have lost their job

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the landscape of the job market in Texas and across the country.
More than 1.5 million Texans have filed for unemployment in recent weeks, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.
At the same time, certain industries are seeing a need for more staffing.
Here's a look at companies in different industries that are hiring in North Texas as well as resources available for those looking for work:
Retail companies hiring
7-Eleven
Amazon
CVSHealth
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
Target
Walgreens
Walmart
Grocery stores hiring
Kroger
Tom Thumb/Albertsons
Costco
Sam’s Club
Delivery services hiring
Postmates
UberEats
Instacart
DoorDash
Favor
Grubhub
Food service hiring
Pizza Hut
Domino’s
Papa John’s
McDonald’s
Other companies hiring
AHI Facility Services, Inc.
BrightSpring Health Services
Frito Lay
Keurig Dr Pepper
Milestone
PepsiCo
Resources
Job sites
The Texas Workforce Commission has put together a resource page for anyone whose employment has been impacted by the pandemic. There is an additional resources page for the unemployed here.
This is a TWC site that allows job seekers to search for openings.
One of the largest nonprofits in the Dallas area, Workforce Solutions aims to connect employers with employees.
Other commonly-used job search portals:
Financial assistance other than unemployment
This government site allows you to search a catalog of programs and assistance, broken down by your state of residence.
This site outlines all of the federal assistance programs available in the U.S., including those that help with food, healthcare, housing and finances.
The AARP Foundation has put together a directory of local assistance available for those 55 years and older. You can search by zip code on their site to find the resources available to you.
This site connects users with programs and organizations in their community. The Austin-based company calls itself a social care network.
This site breaks down federal and local aid programs available to residents.
Small Business Help
The Small Business Administration is offering disaster loans for owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loans are long-term and low-interest and go up to $2 million to "provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing."
Texas small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan can visit this link.
To reach the SBA to ask questions about a loan, call 1-800-659-2955.
