Nearly 1,500 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across North Texas, according to health officials. So far, at least 25 people in the region have died from the disease.

Dallas County makes up the bulk of those cases, with its reported number of cases at 731 and 15 deaths Wednesday.

The novel coronavirus has continued to spread throughout the Dallas area, resulting in more cases among first responders, residents at long-term care facilities and inmates.

"There will be significant illness and death," said Dr. Philip Huang, the director of Dallas County Health and Human Services. "But the magnitude of that really is going to be determined by how well everyone can stay home, stay safe and slow the infection rate."

Experts believe Dallas will become a hotspot for cases of the virus in the coming weeks.

Top updates for Thursday, April 1:

Parkland Hospital now accepting PPE donations

Parkland Hospital officials said they have been fielding many questions about personal protective equipment donations as reports show increasing need across the country.

A spokesperson said the hospital will accept any new and unopened PPE, including:

N95 masks (Medical Grade)

Surgical masks

Industrial masks

Surgical caps

Medical protective gowns (water resistant)

Foot/shoe covers

Medical latex-free gloves

Eye protection goggles

Medical face shields

Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods

Hand sanitizer (all sizes)

Antibacterial soap

Disinfectant wipes

Disposable food-grade gloves

Thermometers (non-contact digital)

Anyone with those items can drop them off Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Parkland’s Logistics Building, which is located at 5223 Tex Oak Ave. in Dallas.

Those interested in donating and have further questions can email Pamela Bryant at pamela.bryant@phhs.org.

Collin County reports 207 total cases

Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Collin County, health officials said Thursday, bringing the county's total to 207.

Officials say 140 of those are active cases, 66 people have recovered and one person has died since the outbreak began in the county.

Twenty-six of those with active cases are hospitalized while the other 114 are isolating themselves at their homes, according to officials.

Health experts recommend taking the following preventative actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.

