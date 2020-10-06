Free COVID-19 testing for protestors to be conducted in downtown Dallas

Community members who participated in a protest during the last week can receive a free COVID-19 test.
Parkland Hospital will conduct the tests from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.
For nearly two weeks, hundreds of people have gathered to march throughout North Texas and protest police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd.
This past weekend, Judge Clay Jenkins announced the free testing on Twitter and said protestors' information will not be shared with law enforcement.
"Your information is not shared with law enforcement, nor does a test count against the public charge rule," Jenkins also tweeted.
A full list of current COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas County can be found here.
