How to get swab or antibody coronavirus test in Dallas-Fort Worth

Self-swab tests are now available at community testing sites in Dallas; antibody tests are available at locations in North Texas

This story was updated at 4:52 p.m. April 22 with the latest information on getting tested.

Cases of coronavirus have remained steady this week in Dallas County and health experts expect the state to hit its peak in late April or early May. Texans are turning to new tests and treatments, including an antibody test and self-swab COVID-19 test.

Testing at two community-based testing sites in Dallas is set to double from 250 tests per day to 500, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted on April 15.

Jenkins also announced Walgreens will open two new testing sites in North Texas: one at 2060 S. Buckner Blvd. in Dallas and 8600 Camp Bowie West Blvd. in Fort Worth.

The sites won't be ready for several days, he said, but each site will provide 160 free tests a day.

Testing is ramping up at hospitals across North Texas, including at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. The hospital announced on April 15 that JPS is teaming up with Cook Children's and Texas Health Resources to process tests quickly, going from results in several days to results in an hour. Patients at JPS who show symptoms and are screened can be tested.

Rapid testing capabilities at JPS now include the Cepheid COVID-19 RT-PCR test, the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19-Molecular test, and the OrientGene Biotech AB test.



What is an antibody test?

These tests, called serological tests, take a small amount of blood to test and see if a person has the antibodies to fight COVID-19; meaning they've already had the disease.

Up to 50% of people never have symptoms, so the antibody tests could reveal who’s best prepared to go back to work or to schools and be able to help in hospitals. It would also allow more people to know if they’re able to donate possible life-saving plasma.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, "the test detects the body’s immune response to the infection caused by the virus rather than detecting the virus itself." But so far, the FDA has only given emergency use authorization to one company, Cellex, for antibody testing.

Abbott Laboratories announced April 15 that they are significantly scaling up manufacturing for antibody testing and is expecting to immediately ship close to 1 million tests this week to U.S. customers, and will ship a total of 4 million tests for April. The company expects to provide 20 million tests to the U.S. in June and beyond.

Blood is taken from a finger prick and is tested in 15 minutes. The test shows a line if the test is positive, much like a pregnancy test.

Antibody tests are typically cheaper and faster than nasal swab tests.

Where can I get an antibody test done?

The FDA has only approved one version of antibody tests, but dozens of manufacturers have informed the FDA of validated tests that are allowed through emergency use rules.

The FDA is allowing those tests to proceed, but only if test results include the following:

Notice that the test was not reviewed by the FDA

Notice that negative results do not rule out infection, especially in those who have been in contact with the virus

Notice that results should not be used as the only basis for diagnosis

Notice that positive results may be due to past or present infection with a different coronavirus strain

Metroplex Medical Centres CEO Sneha Patel has purchased antibody tests for medical centers in North Texas.

The $20 test will be available at Metroplex Medical Centre locations in Dallas-Fort Worth on certain days. Patients must pre-register on the website linked above. She says drive-thru sites can handle 400 antibody tests a day.

According to new guidance Saturday from federal officials, anyone with private health insurance or Medicare and Medicaid can have diagnostic testing and antibody testing covered at no cost. Patel says that only applies to patients with symptoms.

Cura, a telehealth provider, has set up two testing locations in Allen and Fort Worth, which are providing antibody tests or nasal swabs.

Testing site for Fort Worth workers, first responders

A drive-thru testing site has been set up by in Fort Worth for first responders and Trinity Metro transportation workers.

Trinity Metro bus operators, railcar engineers and conductors can now join first responders in getting tested for COVID-19 at an off-campus test site operated by The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC).

First responders include police, fire, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and constables, the university said.

“Our first responders are on the front lines of this health crisis, working tirelessly to protect all of us from this deadly pandemic,” HSC President Michael R. Williams said in a statement. “This new testing site will help protect our first responders and keep those who are healthy out in the community providing their valuable services. We are proud to support these heroes.”

Currently, a first responder who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, but is not experiencing symptoms, is required to go into a 14-day observation period, the university said. But by testing those individuals in self-observation about 72 hours after their potential exposure, those who test negative could be back at work much sooner.

To begin an initial screening and start the testing process, first responders, healthcare workers and essential mass transit employees in Tarrant County can call the test site hotline at 817-714-9709. Staff will conduct an environmental and clinical assessment to determine if COVID testing is warranted. If so, the responder will be contacted by HSC within 24 to 48 hours to schedule the test.

What are self-swab testing kits and where can I find one?

The self-swab process allows the patient to swab shallowly in their nose, rather than the traditional deep nasal cavity swab that is performed by a healthcare worker.

In Dallas, people can get tested using the self-swab testing kit a site at the Ellis Field House starting Wednesday.

People who want to be tested at the community sites don't have to be Dallas County residents.

If you are either a first responder, DART employee, healthcare worker, grocery store worker, or essential retail store worker, then you can be tested at the community site.

If you are not considered a worker listed above, then criteria for being tested is one of the following:

Must have a temperature of 99.6 or higher and shortness of breath, or cough, or

Anyone 65 or older or

Anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.)

The self-swab testing method is less invasive and safer for both patients and healthcare providers, said Randall Payton, incident commander of the community-based testing sites in Dallas.

The testing site at American Airlines Center will continue using nasopharyngeal swabs. Both locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

North Texans can find other drive-thru test sites on this map from Texas Health and Human Services.