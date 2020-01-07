COVID-19 updates: DFW Airport announces face masks requirement

All persons over 2 years old must wear a face-covering in all facilities starting Thursday.

Updated at 3:37 p.m. to include the latest report of cases in Dallas County.

DFW Airport is requiring face masks for all passengers and employees starting Thursday.

All persons over 2 years old must wear a face-covering in all facilities, including retail car facilities, parking facilities and transportation, including airport vehicles, SkyLink and Terminal Link, the airport said.

The requirement aligns with the mandates announced by Dallas and Tarrant counties.

“The safety and well-being of customers, employees and partners is our top priority at DFW Airport,” said Sean Donohue, DFW Airport CEO, in a statement, in part.

Face coverings can be removed when eating or drinking, or when asked to verify identity by Transportation Security Administration officers, Custom and Border Protection officers, other officers and airline staff.

Top updates for Wednesday, July 1:

Tarrant County hits record daily high with 606 new cases

Health officials reported 606 new cases Wednesday, reaching an all-time high for cases reported in a day. The previous record was reported Tuesday with 605 cases.

There have been 12,950 cases in the county since tracking began in March. There have been 5,323 recoveries.

Three additional deaths were reported, bringing the total deaths to 231. The deaths were a Mansfield man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s and a Fort Worth woman in her 60s. All had underlying health conditions.

Hospitalizations reduced from 474 on Tuesday to 472 on Wednesday.

Dallas County reports 544 cases, seven deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 544 positive cases and seven additional deaths Wednesday.

The deaths include a Dallas woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s. Both of them did not have underlying health conditions.

Other deaths included a Dallas woman in her 40s, a Dallas woman in her 60s, a DeSoto man in his 60s, a Seagoville man in his 70s and a Dallas woman in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

Gainesville reports first death related to COVID-19

The City of Gainesville reported its first death Tuesday.

The victim was a man in his 30s who had underlying health issues, officials said.