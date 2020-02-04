This story will be continuously updated.

More than 1,500 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported at least 28 deaths as a result.

The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County, and the first case appeared in Denton County on March 15.

Timeline:

As of April 1: 231 cases, 4 deaths

On April 1: Denton County officials reported 25 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 231. None of those cases were for Denton State Supported Living Center residents or staff.

Denton County officials reported 25 new cases of the disease, bringing the total to 231. None of those cases were for Denton State Supported Living Center residents or staff. O n March 31: Denton County officials announced 15 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 206. The county also announced the fourth death from the disease in the county. This person was a man from the Colony in his 60s who was a previously reported and hospitalized cases of community spread.

Denton County officials announced 15 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 206. The county also announced the fourth death from the disease in the county. This person was a man from the Colony in his 60s who was a previously reported and hospitalized cases of community spread. On March 30: Denton County Public Health officials announced 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 191. Four of the new cases are residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing the total number of people infected from the DSSLC to 49 residents and 22 staff members, officials said. In addition, the county reported its third death, a woman in her 60s who had previously been hospitalized and had contracted the disease from community spread, officials said.

Denton County Public Health officials announced 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 191. Four of the new cases are residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing the total number of people infected from the DSSLC to 49 residents and 22 staff members, officials said. In addition, the county reported its third death, a woman in her 60s who had previously been hospitalized and had contracted the disease from community spread, officials said. On March 29: County health officials announced 17 new positive cases of COVID-19. Five of those 17 cases are residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center and another seven are DSSLC staff members. This brings the county total to 165 cases and the DSSLC total to 45 cases for residents, the county said.

County health officials announced 17 new positive cases of COVID-19. Five of those 17 cases are residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center and another seven are DSSLC staff members. This brings the county total to 165 cases and the DSSLC total to 45 cases for residents, the county said. On March 28: Denton County health officials announced its second coronavirus-related death, and 11 additional cases of COVID-19, including one resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Health officials say the man who died was an Aubrey resident in his 60s. He was previously hospitalized after local transmission of the virus.

Denton County health officials announced its second coronavirus-related death, and 11 additional cases of COVID-19, including one resident at the Denton State Supported Living Center. Health officials say the man who died was an Aubrey resident in his 60s. He was previously hospitalized after local transmission of the virus. On March 27: Denton County officials announced 54 additional cases of COVID-19, including 31 new cases at Denton State Supported Living Center. This brings the count total to 137 and the facility total to 39.

Denton County officials announced 54 additional cases of COVID-19, including 31 new cases at Denton State Supported Living Center. This brings the count total to 137 and the facility total to 39. On March 26: Denton County officials reported 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including another case at the Denton State Supported Living Center and three from Frisco. This brings the total at the center to eight and the total in the county to 85.

Denton County officials reported 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, including another case at the Denton State Supported Living Center and three from Frisco. This brings the total at the center to eight and the total in the county to 85. On March 25: Denton County reported 19 more positive cases of COVID-19, including one more case at the Denton State Supported Living Center and four more in Frisco. This brings the total number in Denton County to 72 and the total at the Denton State Supported Living Center to seven.

Denton County reported 19 more positive cases of COVID-19, including one more case at the Denton State Supported Living Center and four more in Frisco. This brings the total number in Denton County to 72 and the total at the Denton State Supported Living Center to seven. On March 24: Denton County reported 15 additional positive COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 53, including the Denton State Supported Living Center cases.

Denton County reported 15 additional positive COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 53, including the Denton State Supported Living Center cases. On March 24: Denton County Public Health announced that two more residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases at the center to six, after four others were identified last week.

These two new cases include one resident in their 40s and one resident in their 50s, both in hospital isolation, hospital officials said.

Denton County Public Health announced that two more residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases at the center to six, after four others were identified last week. These two new cases include one resident in their 40s and one resident in their 50s, both in hospital isolation, hospital officials said. On March 23: Denton County health officials confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 36.

Denton County health officials confirmed six more cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 36. On March 22: Denton County health officials confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in addition to the Carrollton case. This brings the total number of cases in Denton County to 30. No other information was available on the new cases reported March 22, except that one of them lives in Frisco.

Denton County health officials confirmed five more cases of COVID-19 in addition to the Carrollton case. This brings the total number of cases in Denton County to 30. No other information was available on the new cases reported March 22, except that one of them lives in Frisco. On March 22: Denton County health officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Carrollton. The other case was located in Dallas County but this one is in Collin County. No other information was given on the patient who was reported positive March 22.

Denton County health officials confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in Carrollton. The other case was located in Dallas County but this one is in Collin County. No other information was given on the patient who was reported positive March 22. On the afternoon of March 21: Denton County health officials confirmed Saturday that six more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Denton County. This brings the county’s total case count to 24. The county did not release any new information on the patients who tested positive.

Denton County health officials confirmed Saturday that six more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Denton County. This brings the county’s total case count to 24. The county did not release any new information on the patients who tested positive. On March 21: Denton County health officials confirmed four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center. This brings the county’s total case count to 18. Health officials say one resident in their 50s and three residents in their 60s are currently in hospital isolation after testing positive.

Denton County health officials confirmed four cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Denton State Supported Living Center. This brings the county’s total case count to 18. Health officials say one resident in their 50s and three residents in their 60s are currently in hospital isolation after testing positive. On March 19: Denton County health officials confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19. One patient is a Lewisville woman in her 50s who is currently in isolation at a local hospital. Officials say she contracted to the virus locally. The second patient is a Frisco man in his 40s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The third patient is a Lewisville woman in her 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The fourth patient is a Denton man in his 60s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

Denton County health officials confirmed four new positive cases of COVID-19. One patient is a Lewisville woman in her 50s who is currently in isolation at a local hospital. Officials say she contracted to the virus locally. The second patient is a Frisco man in his 40s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The third patient is a Lewisville woman in her 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. The fourth patient is a Denton man in his 60s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure. On March 18: Denton County health officials identified three new positive cases of COVID-19. They are a Frisco woman in her 50s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure; a Frisco man in his 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure; and a Lewisville man in his 40s who is in isolation. Officials say he is in critical condition in a Denton County hospital after the virus was locally transmitted to him.

Denton County health officials identified three new positive cases of COVID-19. They are a Frisco woman in her 50s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure; a Frisco man in his 20s who is in home isolation after travel-related exposure; and a Lewisville man in his 40s who is in isolation. Officials say he is in critical condition in a Denton County hospital after the virus was locally transmitted to him. On March 17: Denton County identified a second travel-related case of COVID-19. The woman, a Prosper resident in her 50s, is isolated at home.

Denton County identified a second travel-related case of COVID-19. The woman, a Prosper resident in her 50s, is isolated at home. On March 15: Denton County Public Health (DCPH) identified the first positive, travel-related case of COVID-19 in Denton County. The patient is a man in 30s who lives outside of Denton County but is temporarily living and self-isolating in Double Oak, according to Denton County health officials. DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed.

RELATED: MAP: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

RELATED: These are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Texas first responders