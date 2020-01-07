'Truly staggering': Dallas arts and culture community loses more than $33M in first 2 ½ months of coronavirus closures

Nearly 650 artists and staff members were laid off or furloughed as a result, a coalition of arts advocacy groups said.

The Dallas arts and culture community lost more than $33.6 million in the first two-and-a-half months of COVID-19 closures, a coalition of arts advocacy groups said Wednesday.

The majority of the losses were from projected lost or deferred admissions and parking, retail, and food and beverage sales. Admissions losses added up to roughly $31.2 million of the total.

The findings came out of a community survey conducted by The Arts Community Alliance, Dallas Arts District and the Dallas Area Cultural Advocacy Coalition. The group received responses from 57 nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.

The survey covered the period from March 13 through May 31.

During that time, nearly 650 artists and staff members were laid off or furloughed as a result of the closures, according to the survey.

More than 800 performances and 2,600 workshops, classes or programs were forced to reschedule or cancel in that time period, and nearly 750 visual art showings or public display days were disrupted.

The closures also meant a projected 1.3 million people did not attend any such events.

Forty of the 57 groups applied for Paycheck Protect Program loans from the federal government, and 12 also applied for economic injury disaster loans, the release said. Eleven groups could not apply for such loans because they were not eligible.

But as the money for the loans is expected to run out this month, some groups are now implementing new salary reductions, layoffs and furloughs, according to the coalition, which is predicted to hit full-time staffers particularly hard as many of them went mostly unaffected by the first round of cuts.

The survey found 41% of the part-time workforce had been laid off or furloughed during the closure period, compared to 7% of full-time employees.

A 2015 study found the nonprofit arts and culture sector in Dallas had an annual economic impact of $891 million, according to the release, which in turn supported around 13,000 jobs.

That economic impact created $45 million in local tax revenue, the release said, the loss of which will be hard on the City of Dallas' budget.

"These finds are truly staggering," said Terry D. Loftis, the executive director of The Arts Community Alliance.

"The Dallas creative community has been impacted in ways we might never have anticipated, and without private and civic investment, we’ll be challenged to reverse the damage caused by the pandemic, affecting our community as a whole, artists, arts organizations, and audiences for the long term," Loftis said in the statement.

Below is a complete list of organizations that responded to the survey:

Academy of Bangla Arts and Culture

African American Repertory Theater

Art House Dallas

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Avant Chamber Ballet

Beckles Dancing Company

Big Thought

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Blue Candlelight Music Seres

Cara Mia Theatre

Children's Chorus of Greater Dallas

Creative Arts Center of Dallas

Crow Museum of Asian Art at the University of Texas at Dallas

Cry Havoc Theater Company

Dallas Arts District Foundation

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Center for Photography

Dallas Chamber Symphony

Dallas Children's Theater

Dallas Heritage Village

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture

Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Summer Musicals

Dallas Symphony Association

Dallas Theater Center

Deep Vellum

Echo Theatre

Fine Arts Chamber Players

Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation

Lone Star Circus Arts Center

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Lumedia Musicworks

Nasher Sculpture Center

Olimpaxqui Ballet Co, Inc.

Orchestra of New Spain (of the Pegasus Musical Society)

Orpheus Chamber Singers

Over the Bridge Arts

Prism Movement Theater

Sammons Center for the Arts

Second Thought Theatre

Shakespeare Dallas

Soul Rep Theatre Company

Teatro Dallas

Texas Ballet Theater

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters

The Cedars Union

The Dallas Opera

The Mexico Institute

The Perot Museum of Nature & Science

The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza

The Women's Chorus of Dallas

Theatre Three

TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND

Turtle Creek Chorale

Uptown Players

USA Film Festival