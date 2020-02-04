This story will be continuously updated.

More than 1,500 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have now tested positive for COVID-19, and health officials have reported at least 28 deaths as a result.

The first local case was announced on March 9 in Collin County, and the first case appeared in Tarrant County on March 10.

Timeline:

As of April 1: 325 cases, 6 deaths, 23 recoveries

On April 2: Health officials announced three more people in the county had died from the disease, bring the death count to six people. Two of those who died were residents of Forest Hill and one was a Fort Worth resident, according to officials. All three were elderly and had underlying health conditions. Officials also reported 37 new cases, bringing the total to 325. 23 people so far have recovered from the disease.

On April 1: Health officials said there had now been 288 positive cases reported in the county. 18 people in the county so far have recovered, while three have died.

On April 1: Tarrant County health officials confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19. One patient was a male from Hurst and the other patient was a female from Fort Worth, officials say. Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said both of the patients had underlying medical conditions before testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total death count to three in the county.

On March 31: Health officials confirm there are now 273 total cases of COVID-19 in the county. Officials did not release additional details regarding the new cases. So far, one patient has died and eight people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

On March 30: Officials confirmed 16 news cases in Tarrant County, bring the total to 155. In addition, officials reported an additional 83 provisional cases. Provisional cases are lab-confirmed, but are pending due to missing investigational data, according to Tarrant County officials.

On March 29: County officials said they had 11 new cases reported, bringing the total to 139 in the county.

On March 28: Officials stated there were a total of 128 cases of the novel coronavirus. They did not release additional details regarding the new patients.

On March 27: Tarrant County health officials confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. This brings their total case count to 114.

On March 26: Health officials said the county had reached the 100-case mark for COVID-19, an increase of 10. Fort Worth and Arlington currently have the most active cases, with 33 and 16 respectively. The county has a total of 96 active cases.

On March 25: The number of cases in Tarrant County increased by 19 to a total of 90, county health officials said. Of those 90, 86 were active cases.

On March 24: Cases increased by 14 to 71, county health officials reported. Of those 71, 67 were active cases, three people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials. The death occurred in Arlington on March 15, where there are 14 active cases at this time. A Southlake resident is the latest person to have recovered.

On March 23: The number of cases in Tarrant County increased by 10 to 57, county health officials reported. Of those 57, 54 were active cases, 2 people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials.

On March 22: Cases jumped from 29 positive cases to 47, a 62% increase. Of those 47, 44 were active cases, 2 people have recovered and one person who had the disease has died, according to health officials. The death occurred in Arlington, where there are 11 active cases at this time. One person in both Benbrook and White Settlement has recovered, county health officials said. There are 14 active cases of the disease in Fort Worth, four in Mansfield and three in Southlake. There are two each in Colleyville, Euless, Lakeside and North Richland Hills. Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Keller and Watauga each have one case, according to the county.

On March 20: Tarrant County health officials confirm there are 10 new cases of COVID-19. Four of the people who recently tested positive live in Arlington, two live in Fort Worth, two live in Lakeside, one lives in Euless and one in Keller. Officials also say two patients who had COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.

On March 19: Tarrant County health officials confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 19. Officials say this includes an Arlington man who died Sunday. The new confirmed cases include patients who live in Arlington, Colleyville, Fort Worth, North Richland Hills, Mansfield, and Watauga. County officials say they are investigating how the patients became infected but confirm some of the cases are travel-related.

On March 18: Tarrant County officials confirm two more positive cases of COVID-19. One of the patients had traveled out of state but travel history of the other case is still pending, officials say. "Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms," said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. County leaders did not release any other details regarding the patients' ages.

On March 17: Health officials said a Grand Prairie resident who had no known exposure to another person with COVID-19 and no recent travel history contracted the new coronavirus in the county. It was the sixth case of the disease in the county and "the first case of presumed local transmission."

On March 16: Tarrant County officials said a fifth person was a positive case of COVID-19. They didn't release many about the individual citing HIPAA, but said the Tarrant County resident had traveled out-of-state recently and then developed symptoms when they returned.

On March 14: Tarrant County officials confirmed a fourth person tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the patient was in close contact with an American Airlines pilot who tested positive earlier in the week.

On March 13: Tarrant County officials confirmed two more positive cases. The second patient traveled from Europe, according to officials. The third patient was in close contact with a case out of Collin County, which officials say "indicates limited local transmission in the DFW area."

On March 10: Tarrant County Public Health reported its first case of COVID-19. The patient was identified by diocese officials on March 11 as a rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Fort Worth. He recently traveled to Kentucky for a conference and it is believed he contracted the novel coronavirus there, officials said.

