COVID-19 live updates: Nearly 150 deaths reported across North Texas

Another person has died in Tarrant County from COVID-19, officials said.

She was a Fort Worth resident in her 50s and had had underlying health conditions. Her death brings the county's death toll to 39 people. The county has had 1,242 cases reported since the outbreak began, with 189 recoveries.

’Sadly, we are seeing the number of deaths continuing to increase and seeing more families being affected by this virus,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

Thirteen of those 1,242 cases were new Sunday, prompting some to question how representative that count is of actual infections as more than 100 new cases were reported in Dallas County the same day.

Dallas County reported 104 new cases on Sunday, bringing that county's total to 2,428. No new deaths were reported.

"For your part, please limit those unnecessary trips, wear a face covering at essential businesses and keep making good personal responsibility decisions," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

Across North Texas, nearly 150 people have died since the outbreak began. More than 450 people across the state have died from the disease, while more than 4,800 have recovered, according to state officials.

Dallas County's death toll makes up a large part of that; according to state officials, the county has the second-highest number of deaths in the state, falling only behind Houston's Harris County.

But while Houston has had about twice as many cases reported as Dallas, it's only seen about 10 more deaths, state data shows.

To view a timeline of the reported cases and deaths in Dallas County, click here.

Top updates for Sunday, April 19:

As of Saturday morning, all Dallas County residents over the age of 2, are now required to wear face-coverings when at essential businesses or using public transit.

Retail businesses and some medical offices will be allowed to reopen with certain restrictions this week at the state level, Gov. Greg Abbott said. State parks will also reopen starting tomorrow.

Dallas County had its deadliest week over the past seven days from COVID-19 since the outbreak began, officials said.

Hospital capacity remains roughly the same in Dallas, data shows

A little more than half of Dallas' hospital beds are currently occupied, the most recent data from Mayor Eric Johnson's office suggests. Of available ICU beds, 61% are occupied, while about 32.5% of hospital ventilators are in use. These numbers have remained fairly consistent.

A total of 24 hospitals reported ventilator and bed capacity numbers Sunday.

The daily numbers are required under an emergency regulation that Johnson announced last month during a news conference.

Below is a list released by the Dallas mayor's office of the aggregated totals from 24 hospitals in the city:

Total beds : 5,397 Beds occupied : 2,858

: 5,397 Total ICU beds : 783 ICU beds occupied : 480

: 783 Total ventilators : 898 Ventilators in use : 292

: 898

