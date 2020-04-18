COVID-19 live updates: Face-coverings now required for Dallas County residents

North Texas has more than 5,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. There are also more than 100 reported deaths in the region.

As of Saturday morning, all Dallas County residents over the age of 2, are now required to wear face-coverings when visiting essential businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Essential business employees and riders of public transportation are also required to comply with the order.

The new order, under the current Declaration of Local Disaster, calls for fabric coverings, not medical-grade masks or N-95 respirators.

Residents, however, will not face any fines if they do not comply with the order, officials say.

County Judge Clay Jenkins said simply telling the public would be enough.

Friday afternoon, Dallas County health officials confirmed 124 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which is the largest amount of cases the county has reported in one day.

This brings the county's total case count to 2,190.

Top updates for Saturday, March 18:

Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans Friday to reopen the Texas economy in stages and announced schools will be closed the remainder of the year. The governor issued three executive orders that will loosen restrictions on businesses, medical procedures, and state parks, he said.

During an emergency meeting Friday, the Dallas County Commissioners voted to have a limited reopening of craft stores so people can buy mask and school supplies.

At a homeless shelter called Dallas Life, 17 people tested positive for COVID-19. The county announced Friday morning that all residents at the location would be taken to quarantine at a hotel.

