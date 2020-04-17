17 test positive for COVID-19 at a Dallas homeless shelter, 161 quarantined

At Dallas Life, 17 residents tested positive. All 161 guests were taken to an undisclosed hotel where they will quarantine for 14 days.

DALLAS — At a homeless shelter called Dallas Life, 17 people tested positive for COVID-19. The county announced Friday morning that all residents at the location would be taken to quarantine at a hotel.

Dr. Philip Huang, Dallas County Health and Human Services director, said, "We would have to assume almost everyone has been exposed, and certainly do additional testing if they develop symptoms."

With DART buses and police escort, 161 people were transported from Dallas Life to an undisclosed hotel.

"We are so grateful for their generosity and willingness to care for the homeless. We said yes right away," said Ed Sweeney, executive director of Dallas Life.

While the shelter is empty, they will take the time to disinfect the location. Sweeney said his residents with COVID-19 were asymptomatic.

According to LeTitia Owens, Dallas Life isn't the only shelter where the homeless population is battling COVID-19. She is the CEO of Where Are You Outreach and on the board of the Citizen Homelessness Commission for the City of Dallas.

Owens said 20 people sleeping on the streets in Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19. She also confirmed five of 360 people at the overflow shelter at Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center tested positive. Those five individuals were taken to a hotel for quarantine as well.

"The number is going to grow unless more people come together and say I don't want to just think about myself. I want to think about people around me and provide for those as well," said Owens.

She hopes more people will donate gloves, masks, or even volunteer their time to local shelters.

She said outreach organizations and the City of Dallas have been very supportive, funding buses and hotel to those exposed within the homeless population.